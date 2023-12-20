Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395,029.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bellerophon Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

