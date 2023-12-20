BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.87. 353,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,641. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

