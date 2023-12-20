BCS Wealth Management Sells 6,255 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 68,106 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 357,329 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $704.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.