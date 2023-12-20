BCS Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,068,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 739,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 154,254 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.