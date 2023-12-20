BCS Wealth Management Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 379,448 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184,681 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BAUG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,762 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

