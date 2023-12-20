BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.