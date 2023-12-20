BCS Wealth Management Invests $612,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.56. 32,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,955. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

