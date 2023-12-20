BCS Wealth Management Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

