BCS Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 60,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

