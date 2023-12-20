BCS Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,165,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 494,059 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

