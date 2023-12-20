BCS Wealth Management Buys New Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $65.20. 54,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,489. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.