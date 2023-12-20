BCS Wealth Management Buys 3,590 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. 163,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,997. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $65.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

