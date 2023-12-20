BCS Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 738.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 92.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,861 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $549.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

