Bath Savings Trust Co Has $3.91 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,454. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

