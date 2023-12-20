Bank Of America (Bofa) Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $334.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $29.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.60. 5,347,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,779. FedEx has a 52 week low of $167.63 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.45. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

