Baker Boyer National Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

