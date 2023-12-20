Baker Boyer National Bank Has $544,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

