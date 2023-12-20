Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $426.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

