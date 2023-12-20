Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 7,374 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. 2,174,696 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.