Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 28,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 275,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 57,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 442,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VWO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,955,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

