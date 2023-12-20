Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 21,148 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 220,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

