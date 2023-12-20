AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.