Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Up 4.2%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.16. 1,324,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,169,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Ardelyx Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $643,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

