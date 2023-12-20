Analyzing ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 5.65% 7.42% 2.28% Everest Group 15.57% 21.85% 5.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICC and Everest Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $69.68 million 0.69 -$580,000.00 $1.55 9.87 Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.31 $597.00 million $53.86 6.78

Volatility and Risk

Everest Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. Everest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ICC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ICC and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

Everest Group has a consensus price target of $454.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. Given Everest Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Group is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

Everest Group beats ICC on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

