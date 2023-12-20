Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$22.69

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.69.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

