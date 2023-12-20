Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lifted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $278.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

