Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $120.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

