Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE:AL opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. Air Lease has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Air Lease by 2.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

