Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEZS

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.