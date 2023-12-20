AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

