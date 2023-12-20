AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

