Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

ADBE stock opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.