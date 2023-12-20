A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $29.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $167.63 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day moving average is $253.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

