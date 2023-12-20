51,664 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $241.06. 570,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

