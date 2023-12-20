43,085 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 86,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 72,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

