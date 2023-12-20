3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. 421,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,098. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

