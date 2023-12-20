15,921 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Acquired by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 0.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HHH. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HHH shares. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $260,887.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,842,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,515,039.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $260,887.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,842,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,515,039.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,134,879 shares of company stock valued at $80,409,408 in the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHH stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

