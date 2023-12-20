135,284 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,916,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day moving average of $243.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.23 and a 1-year high of $263.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

