116,740 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,740 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $50,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded up $6.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.88. 5,162,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,302,121. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,673 shares of company stock worth $57,277,488. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

