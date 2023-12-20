1,011,015 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,011,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,417,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 789,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

