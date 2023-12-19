Zhang Financial LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

