Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MYGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

