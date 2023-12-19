Wells Fargo & Company Increases MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target to $17.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

MorphoSys Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MOR opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. Research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in MorphoSys by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

