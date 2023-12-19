Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVTY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $145.35.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at $1,579,487,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

