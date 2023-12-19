WealthOne LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

WealthOne LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 2,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

