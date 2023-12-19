WealthOne LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WealthOne LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.06. 1,674,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,333,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

