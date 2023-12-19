WealthOne LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthOne LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.5% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

COWZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,973 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.