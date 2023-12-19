WealthOne LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

WealthOne LLC cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 248.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,447. The company has a market capitalization of $456.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.