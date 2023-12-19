WealthOne LLC Buys 301 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthOne LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of General Electric by 121,555.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.80. 1,518,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $125.98.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

