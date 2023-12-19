Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

